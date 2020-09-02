1/1
Marjorie Mellody
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARJORIE MELLODY Cedar Rapids Marjorie Mellody, 76, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her home. Marjorie's family will be hosting a memorial service at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family. Marjorie was born Aug. 15, 1944, in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of Vernon and Ora (Lindebak) Carr. She graduated from West Delaware High School. Marjorie worked at Farmstead Wilson's Packing, Linn Haven Rehab and REM Iowa. Survivors include her children, Ski Mellody and Wendy (Scott) Brown, all of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Jake and Katie Brown; siblings, Craig (Barb) Carr of North Liberty, Leon (Britt) Carr of San Diego, Calif., and Renee Perkins of Iowa City; and lifelong friend, Patty Hilton of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Ora Carr. Please share a memory of Marjorie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved