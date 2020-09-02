MARJORIE MELLODY Cedar Rapids Marjorie Mellody, 76, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her home. Marjorie's family will be hosting a memorial service at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family. Marjorie was born Aug. 15, 1944, in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of Vernon and Ora (Lindebak) Carr. She graduated from West Delaware High School. Marjorie worked at Farmstead Wilson's Packing, Linn Haven Rehab and REM Iowa. Survivors include her children, Ski Mellody and Wendy (Scott) Brown, all of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Jake and Katie Brown; siblings, Craig (Barb) Carr of North Liberty, Leon (Britt) Carr of San Diego, Calif., and Renee Perkins of Iowa City; and lifelong friend, Patty Hilton of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Ora Carr. Please share a memory of Marjorie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
