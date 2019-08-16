|
MARJORIE RAEJEAN (VOGT) HARTKEMEYER Belle Plaine Marjorie Raejean (Vogt) Hartkemeyer, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown, with the Rev. Jeffrey Schanbacher officiating. Interment will be held in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. Marjorie was born May 22, 1933, in Washington Township, Iowa County, to Loyel and Leona (Possehl) Vogt. She was baptized on June 11, 1933, at St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Marengo and was confirmed on April 14, 1946, at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown. She graduated from Blairstown High School in 1951. On May 30, 1954, she was united in marriage to Harold Louis Hartkemeyer. Marjorie followed her calling by choosing to be a farm wife and mother. She was an active and devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown. Marjorie is survived by her children, Keith (Sheri) Hartkemeyer of Elberon, Kevin (Reyne) Hartkemeyer of Highland, Ill., and Kelsey (Wayne) Ritscher of Keystone; six grandchildren, Brandon (Beth) Hartkemeyer, Tiffany Hartkemeyer, Emily (Matthew) Schulte, Lacey (Kyle) Lefere, Ellie (Clay) Paciorek and Ethan (Emily) Hartkemeyer; seven great-grandchildren, Jackson Hartkemeyer, Lauren Hartkemeyer, Davis Paciorek, Ada Mae Paciorek, Louis Lefere, Calvin Schulte and Hadley Schulte; her brother, Darwin (Linda) Vogt of Marengo; two sisters, Marlis (Glenn) Davis of New Sharon and Marce (Terry) Miller of Temecula, Calif.; and her sister-in-law, Loretta Vogt of Blairstown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, in 2013; her sister, Marilyn, in infancy; and her brother, Duane Vogt.
