1/1
Marjorie "Marge" Wolfe
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARJORIE "MARGE" WOLFE Cedar Rapids Marjorie "Marge" Wolfe, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House, Hiawatha, after complications of a stroke. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Marge and her family. Survivors include her children, William "Bill" Lambert and Brenda Stevenson; grandchildren, Derek and Billy (Rachel) Lambert, Brenda (Michael) Cortez and Stephanie Eastridge, and Cody and Amanda Stevenson (David Hernandez); nine great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Wright; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends; and beloved beagle, Sophia. Marjorie Irene Wright was born July 28, 1939, in Pennsylvania, to John and Vada (Majors) Wright. She worked for several years as a driver for car auctions in Chicago. She married William Lambert, and they had three children. William passed away in 1979. Marge later married Ray Wolfe in Cedar Lake, Ind. Marge enjoyed butterflies, doing crosswords, making beautiful cross-stitch pillows and blankets, and growing flowers and vegetables in the garden—especially when she lived on the farm. Her most cherished activity was spending time with her grandchildren; she was known to help them eat peaches, strawberries and other home-grown foods fresh on the farm. Marge had a sense of humor, and though sometime was ornery or stubborn, she loved her family dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; husband, Ray; daughter, Barbara Henson; and nine of her siblings. Please share your support and memories with Marge's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved