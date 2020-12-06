MARJORIE "MARGE" WOLFE Cedar Rapids Marjorie "Marge" Wolfe, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House, Hiawatha, after complications of a stroke. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Marge and her family. Survivors include her children, William "Bill" Lambert and Brenda Stevenson; grandchildren, Derek and Billy (Rachel) Lambert, Brenda (Michael) Cortez and Stephanie Eastridge, and Cody and Amanda Stevenson (David Hernandez); nine great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Wright; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends; and beloved beagle, Sophia. Marjorie Irene Wright was born July 28, 1939, in Pennsylvania, to John and Vada (Majors) Wright. She worked for several years as a driver for car auctions in Chicago. She married William Lambert, and they had three children. William passed away in 1979. Marge later married Ray Wolfe in Cedar Lake, Ind. Marge enjoyed butterflies, doing crosswords, making beautiful cross-stitch pillows and blankets, and growing flowers and vegetables in the garden—especially when she lived on the farm. Her most cherished activity was spending time with her grandchildren; she was known to help them eat peaches, strawberries and other home-grown foods fresh on the farm. Marge had a sense of humor, and though sometime was ornery or stubborn, she loved her family dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; husband, Ray; daughter, Barbara Henson; and nine of her siblings. Please share your support and memories with Marge's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
