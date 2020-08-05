1/1
Marjorie Wolverton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARJORIE SARAH WOLVERTON Robins Marjorie Sarah Wolverton, 91, of Robins, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. No services are planned. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. Burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown, Iowa. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitations at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her son, Danny Wolverton of Florida; and grandson, Justin Wolverton of Dubuque, Iowa; former daughter-in-law and special friend, Emily Shannon of Marion; and her companion of 23 years, Max Hocken of Robins. She was preceded in death by her parents and close cousin, Marvel Jump. Marjorie was born Sept. 26, 1928, in Norway, Iowa, the daughter of Victor and Hattie (Wood) Christianson. She was a test technician for Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids and a member of Kenwood Park Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing, bowling and traveling. She was a talented seamstress. Marjorie also enjoyed wintering in Arizona over the years. Memorials may be directed to Emery Place in memory of Marjorie.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel
1221 First Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
319-362-1135
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved