Marjorie Wolverton

MARJORIE SARAH WOLVERTON Robins Marjorie Sarah Wolverton, 91, of Robins, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. No services are planned. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. Burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown, Iowa. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitations at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her son, Danny Wolverton of Florida; and grandson, Justin Wolverton of Dubuque, Iowa; former daughter-in-law and special friend, Emily Shannon of Marion; and her companion of 23 years, Max Hocken of Robins. She was preceded in death by her parents and close cousin, Marvel Jump. Marjorie was born Sept. 26, 1928, in Norway, Iowa, the daughter of Victor and Hattie (Wood) Christianson. She was a test technician for Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids and a member of Kenwood Park Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing, bowling and traveling. She was a talented seamstress. Marjorie also enjoyed wintering in Arizona over the years. Memorials may be directed to Emery Place in memory of Marjorie.



