Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Holub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark A. Holub

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark A. Holub Obituary
MARK A. HOLUB Prairieburg Mark Andrew Holub, 61, of Prairieburg, passed away from a heart attack on Monday, April 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He was born on March 12, 1960, the son of Merle and Jeanne (Smith) Holub. He is survived by his wife, Ronda; his son, Brad (Larissa) Holub; three grandsons, Gavin, Baylor and Carter Holub; his siblings, Kevin (Kathy) Holub, Blaine (Rusty) Holub, Stac Holub, Jill (Bud) Sickles, Eric (Carrie Lasack) Holub and Rylee "Fuss" Holub; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Bryer Lee Holub; and a brother, Kurt Holub. He graduated from Central City schools in 1977 and was a lifelong resident of Prairieburg. He was employed with the Carpenter's Local 308 in Cedar Rapids for the last 26 years. His passion was trapping and he was the president of the Chapter 16 Iowa Fur Takers, and a member of the Iowa Trappers and Texas Trappers. In his free time, he enjoyed teaching his grandsons how to trap and building anything out of wood. Memorials may be directed to Ronda Holub at 108 N. Maple Ave., Prairieburg, IA 52219.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -