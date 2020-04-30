|
MARK A. HOLUB Prairieburg Mark Andrew Holub, 61, of Prairieburg, passed away from a heart attack on Monday, April 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He was born on March 12, 1960, the son of Merle and Jeanne (Smith) Holub. He is survived by his wife, Ronda; his son, Brad (Larissa) Holub; three grandsons, Gavin, Baylor and Carter Holub; his siblings, Kevin (Kathy) Holub, Blaine (Rusty) Holub, Stac Holub, Jill (Bud) Sickles, Eric (Carrie Lasack) Holub and Rylee "Fuss" Holub; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Bryer Lee Holub; and a brother, Kurt Holub. He graduated from Central City schools in 1977 and was a lifelong resident of Prairieburg. He was employed with the Carpenter's Local 308 in Cedar Rapids for the last 26 years. His passion was trapping and he was the president of the Chapter 16 Iowa Fur Takers, and a member of the Iowa Trappers and Texas Trappers. In his free time, he enjoyed teaching his grandsons how to trap and building anything out of wood. Memorials may be directed to Ronda Holub at 108 N. Maple Ave., Prairieburg, IA 52219.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020