|
|
MARK ALLEN LECLERE Cedar Rapids Mark Allen LeClere, 59, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in his home. Celebration of Life services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Westdale Community Church, located at 3211 Edgewood Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Mark was born July 13, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Allen "Buzz" and Marilyn (Martens) LeClere. Mark is survived by his son, Jacob Lee Robertson; his brother, Jeff Remington; his uncle, Gary (Kathie) Martens; his aunt, Nancy Martens; his niece, Patricia Sikes; a past companion, Denise Tallman and her children, Krista Robertson and Joe Robertson; as well as his other aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen LeClere and Marilyn (Jim) Remington; his grandparents, Eva and Harlan Martens; and an uncle, Dennis Martens. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019