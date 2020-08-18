Mark Anderson

MARK S. ANDERSON Cedar Rapids Mark S. Anderson, 62, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include his children, Amanda Sue Anderson, Randene (David) McKinney and Jordan Anderson; grandchildren, Dylan Anderson, Jadyn Anderson, Maleeyah Lenards and Daityn McKinney; his siblings, Gene (Susie) Anderson, Kimberly (Daniel) O'Brien, Tracy Anderson and Shirley (Dean) Hubka. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and JoAnne Anderson; his sister, Nancy Alden; and his grandson, Dallas Anderson. Mark was born Sept. 9, 1957, in New Hampton, Iowa, the son of Ronald and JoAnne (Kala) Anderson. Mark retired from General Mills after 29 years of service. He was an avid Cubs and Vikings fan. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of facemasks or shields is encouraged.