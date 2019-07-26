Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Bailey Obituary
G. MARK BAILEY Cedar Rapids G. Mark Bailey, 70, of Edmonds, Wash., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, July 19, 2019. Mark Bailey was born March 14, 1949, the oldest son of Thell and Sarah Bailey in Muscatine, where he grew up with three younger brothers. The four brothers attended local schools. Mark graduated high school in 1967, after which he graduated from Brigham Young University. Following two years of undergrad work, Mark served the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for almost two full years as a missionary in Taiwan. Following his missionary service, Mark returned and re-enrolled in BYU, graduating in 1974. In 1972, Mark married Mona Hammond. Their family started to grow almost immediately and eventually included seven children, raised almost completely in Cedar Rapids. Members of the family now include children and grandchildren in different cities and states. Mark lived in the Seattle area before passing because of cirrhosis of the liver. He will be missed.
Published in The Gazette on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.