Mark Becker

Mark Becker Obituary
MARK A. BECKER Cedar Rapids Mark A. Becker, 56, of Cedar Rapids, passed away July 8, 2019, at Mercy Hospice House after a brief illness. Mark worked at Prince Albert's Formal Wear, where he enjoyed working with customers. Mark was a quiet and gentle soul who enjoyed collecting M&M candy jars, and watching "Family Feud" and "Wheel of Fortune." Because of health issues, Mark retired at 45. The last 11 years he was cared for by his loyal brother, Brian. Mark is survived by his siblings, Rodney (Kathy) of Davenport, Brian Becker, Andrea Duke, Christopher Becker and Douglas (Paula) Becker, all of Cedar Rapids. Mark was preceded in death by his loving parents, Francis and Carol Becker; and a loving sister, Elizabeth Becker Van Tomme. A Celebration of Life service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Springs of Life Church, 1001 E. Third St. in Anamosa.
Published in The Gazette on July 31, 2019
