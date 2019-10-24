Home

MARK BENEST Cedar Rapids Mark Benest, 72, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. At Mark's request, services will be private. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services is caring for Mark and his family. Survivors include his wife of nearly 35 years, Marlene; children, Sue (Steve) Kirk, David (Carla) Mulneaux, Scott Benest and Brian (Jessi) Benest; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Smith; niece, Connie Janzan; and several extended family members and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his parents; son, Willie; and brother-in-law, Robert Smith. Memorials may be directed to the Linn County Community Food Bank. Please share your support and memories with Mark's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
