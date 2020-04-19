|
MARK BREWER Martelle Mark Brewer, 61, of Martelle, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, following a brief illness. The family will celebrate his life privately at a later time. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.Goettschonline.com. Mark Glenn Brewer was born April 16, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Myron "Mike" and Audrey (Coonrod) Brewer. He graduated from Anamosa High School with the Class of 1976. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1976 to 1979. He was united in marriage to Jill Hall on July 30, 1977, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, Monticello. Mark was employed as a semi driver for Hill and Williams Bros. in Marion and later worked at Wayne Hall Chrysler in Anamosa, A-Tech in Cedar Rapids and Dan Clark Trucking in Sutliffe. Mark grew up with his family in state parks and he learned to love the outdoors. Boating on the Lake of the Ozarks was his favorite pastime. He was a man who was good with people. He was a person who would do anything for anybody and will be remembered for his last words to his friends: "See you on the flip side." He is remembered by his wife of 43 years, Jill; his sons, Ben and his wife, Nikki, and their daughter, Kaylee, and Corey and his wife, D.J., and their sons, Gunner and Kayden; a granddog, Nora Bean; his parents, Myron "Mike" and Audrey Brewer; sisters, Mary Beth (Craig) Beadle and Melonie (Chad) Rumbaugh; his father-in-law, Wayne Hall; and brothers-in-law, Harv (Mary) Hall and Beaver (Diana) Hall. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Donna Hall. His family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the UIHC Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center for the wonderful care Mark received. To Dan and Tina at Dan Clark Trucking, you're the best! He really wanted to get back in that truck again. To all his trucking friends that drove by the house, called and sent texts. Thank you! He loved you all! Thank you as well to all our family and Jill's work family for helping with everything!
