MARK G. KENSLER Marengo Mark G. Kensler, 76, of Marengo, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family after a short bout with colon cancer on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, with Pastor Don Dovre officiating. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Burial will be at the Koszta Cemetery, Koszta. A memorial fund has been established. Masks and social distancing will be required for all in attendance. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Mark is survived by his wife, Harriett of Marengo; a son, Mark A. Kensler of Belle Plaine; two grandsons, Gage Kensler of Belle Plaine and Josh Kensler of South Amana; two sisters, Susan Cronbaugh of Marengo and Tami Munson of Marengo; and a brother, Kirk (Treva) Kensler of Ramona, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Charles Cronbaugh; and a great-nephew, Caleb Cronbaugh. Mark Gaylen Kensler was born Nov. 14, 1943, in Grinnell, Iowa, the son of Gaylen and Carol Jean Torrance Kensler. He attended Iowa Valley High School. Mark was united in marriage to Harriett Imhoff on May 29, 1965. He worked for Marengo Elevator in Marengo, driving a feed truck, then continued on to Manatt's in Brooklyn, driving a dump truck for 42 years. Mark enjoyed going to the casinos, traveling and sightseeing, and going out to eat. He was a regular at coffee hour at the local Prime Star and loved socializing with people around town. Mark especially loved going to family events and spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by many. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 2, 2020.
