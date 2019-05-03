MARK JAY BREWER Elberon Mark Jay Brewer, 56, of Elberon, died April 30, 2019, in his home. A Celebration of Life gathering will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids. Mark was born June 9, 1962, in Troy, Pa., the son of Frank W. and Joann (Merritt) Brewer. He was united in marriage to Tina Herrmann on Aug. 9, 2010, in Cedar Rapids. Mark worked in IT site lead of General Mills. He was an avid lover of animals and spending time on his farm. Mark is survived by his wife; his brothers, Donnie (Michelle) Earle of New York and Terry (Larie) Brewer of Texas; his sisters, Sue (Al) Craig and twin sister Mary (Doyle) Mitchell, both of North Carolina; his son, Benjamin; as well as his nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and many of his furbabies. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2019