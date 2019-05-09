MARK MENDENHALL Cedar Rapids Mark Mendenhall, 50, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday May 11, at Calvary Community Church, 327 35th St. NE. Lahey and Dawson Funeral Services are assisting the family at this time. Mark was born on Sept. 10, 1968, to Charles and Helen (VanDee) Mendenhall in Los Angeles. He served honorably and faithfully in the U.S. Army infantry. He worked at PMX as a laborer. He enjoyed art and collecting comics. He was a very loyal and loving father, son, brother, grandpa and friend. He loved playing with his grandsons and enjoyed online gaming. Those left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Christy Pate of Cedar Rapids; three grandsons, Troy, Josiah and Jeremiah; and a sister, Alicia Kosman of Mount Vernon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com. Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2019