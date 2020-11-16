1/1
MARK R. SCHWEITZER Winthrop Mark R. Schweitzer, 54, of Winthrop, Iowa, died on Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Buchanan County Medical Center, Independence following his battle with Stage IV colon cancer. Public graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, with interment at Fremont Cemetery in Winthrop. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to Mary Schweitzer, 2968 180th St., Winthrop, IA 50682. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 16, 2020.
