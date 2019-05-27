Resources More Obituaries for Mark Fox Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mark Roger Fox

Obituary Condolences Flowers MARK ROGER FOX Marion Mark Roger Fox, resident of Marion, formerly of Lowden, died of cancer May 26, 2019, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House. Per his wishes, his body has been donated for research to the Anatomy Department of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Arrangements were made through Fry Funeral Home in Tipton, Iowa. However, there will be no visitation, but a memorial service for the immediate family will be planned in the upcoming days. Surviving Mark are his wife of 47 years, Beth (Leinbaugh) Fox of Marion, Iowa; son, Ian (Carey) Fox of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; daughter, Carrie (William) Hobbs of Chicago; and daughter, Laura (Andrew) Werling of Muscatine, Iowa; a sister, Lynn (Jill Hoover) Fox of West Branch, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Betty Jaeger of Lowden, Iowa; his grandchildren, Stella, Zoe, Abigail and Rowan Fox, Arden, Nile and Elise Werling and Vivian and Alexander Hobbs; niece, Melissa (Shawn) Stringer and their children, Rylea, Conor and Shaye; and finally, his dogs, Eme and Ivy. Mark was born Jan. 10, 1948, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Rock Island, Ill., to Roger Arnold Fox and Dorothy Sara (Gade) Fox. Mark attended and graduated from Lowden Consolidated School System. He then earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. His first career was in the jewelry industry, which prompted him to move to California and study at the Gemological Institute of America, where he finished the Jewelry Design Course, Pearl Course and earned a Graduate Gemology Degree. Mark's first job was helping his grandfather Fred Gade mow the Van Horn Cemetery. Following that, he spent time in many fields, ending up in computer programming at Square D Co. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. His final endeavor before retirement was working as the North American database administrator for the global project management software used by the company. During his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, gardening, spending time with his family and criticizing the Trump administration. Mark cared about many things, and either donated or volunteered to many organizations. He was a lifetime member of the American Daffodil Society and Seed Savers Exchange; and community service included the City Council of Lowden. He served as a board member of the Square D Credit Union, Clinton County Historical Society and Lowden Historical Society. Mark was a member of the Utopia Tent of the Sons of the Desert. He enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening, genealogy, photography and most importantly, spending time with his family and his nine grandchildren, who were the joy of his life. Mark was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Arnold (Mona Evelyn Thompson) Fox and Fred (Dena Strackbein) Gade; his aunt and uncles, Hazel Fox (Kenneth) Muller, Fred (Dorothy Husbands) Gade Jr., and Hubert (Beulah Horstmann) Gade. The family wants to thank the staff of The Ghosh Center and Hospice of Mercy for the great care and compassion that Mark received during his illness. Mark requested that memorials be directed to , Camp Courageous of Monticello, Iowa, or the charity of your choosing. Mark wanted to live forever, but for him forever came sooner than for most. Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries