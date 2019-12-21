Home

Phillips Funeral Home
108 Fremont St Se
Blairstown, IA 52209
(319) 454-6521
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John Catholic Church
Blairstown, IA
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Cat's Classic Pub & Grill
Blairstown, IA
Mark "Beav" Schmuecker Obituary
MARK "BEAV" SCHMUECKER Blairstown Mark "Beav" Schmuecker, 62, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his home in Blairstown, following a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at St. John Catholic Church in Blairstown. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place. Interment will be held at St. Patrick and St. Paul Cemetery near Watkins. A celebration of Beav's life will be held at Cat's Classic Pub & Grill in Blairstown, beginning at p.m. Monday, Dec. 23. Beav was born Sept. 10, 1957, in Marengo to Dwayne "Brownie" and Adeline (Schulte) Schmuecker. He graduated from Benton Community High School in 1975. Beav worked for Coon Creek Telephone Co. until his retirement. He loved the outdoors, fishing, gardening and working on cars. His greatest joy was spending time with his daughter Josie. Survivors include his daughter, Josie Schmuecker; his mother, Adeline of Blairstown; five brothers, Randy (Linda) Schmuecker of Blairstown, Rick (Kristie) Schmuecker of Walford, Dwayne Schmuecker Jr. of Fairfax, Terry Schmuecker of Cedar Rapids and Jerry Schmuecker of China, Ind.; four sisters, Cindi (Duane) Andrew of Blairstown, Sandy (Larry) Kaiser of Van Horne, Sue (Allen) Ehrman of Blairstown and Teresa (Eric) Hopton of Lake Helen, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Dwayne, in 2000. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019
