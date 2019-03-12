Home

Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
MARK ALLEN "SWANNY" SWANSON Cedar Rapids Mark Allen "Swanny" Swanson, 61, of West Des Moines, formerly of Atlantic and Cedar Rapids, passed away at his home on March 3, 2019. Mark enjoyed rooting for the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Kansas City Chiefs, golfing and fishing. The love of his life was racing go-karts, owning and driving his sprint car at Knoxville with the ample help of Brother Dale and his Silver Crown car based out of Ohio. Mark is survived by his mother, Pat Swanson of Atlantic; brother, Dale (Cynthia) of Adel; niece, Christine Swanson (Chris Hain) of Sacramento, Calif.; nephew, Scott Swanson of Clive; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Swanson (Pops). Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic with visitation one hour before. Condolences may be expressed at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
