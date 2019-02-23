|
MARK T. DECKER Iowa City Mark T. Decker, 58, of Iowa City, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Newman Catholic Student Center in Iowa City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday at the Newman Center. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a more complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Mark's family and his services.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019