MARK TIMMER Vinton Mark Timmer, 79, died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Visitation and funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Vinton Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m., with funeral services at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery with military rites. Masks will be required and we will be practicing social distancing. The service will also be livestreamed at vintonpresbyterian.org
. Mark was born Dec. 30, 1940, in Wellsburg, Iowa, the son of Fred and Elizabeth Kole Timmer. He was a graduate of Iowa Falls High School. Mark proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965. On July 3, 1966, Mark was united in marriage with Carol Boehde at the Presbyterian Church in Miles. The couple lived in Iowa Falls, Agency and Mason City before moving to Vinton in June 1981. Mark had a lifetime career as a Fareway employee, starting as a "grocery bagger" and working his way up to management. He retired in 1989. In his leisure time, Mark enjoyed fishing, attending UNI sporting events, vacationing at Lake of the Ozarks, being a member of the neighborhood "pinochle group," dining at the Vinton Family Restaurant and spending time with his grandchildren. Mark is survived by his sons, Craig Timmer of Waterloo and Mike (Melissa) Timmer of Adel; three sisters, Sandra Bennett, Janella Reece and Rachel Allspach; and six grandchildren, Dylan, Samantha, Emma, Brycen, Aubree and Callie. Mark was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol, in 2015; and his sister, Beverly. Memorials may be directed to the Vinton Lutheran Home. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Mark and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com
