MARK FRANCIS WILLIAMS Manchester Mark Francis Williams, 51, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Sherry Williams of Manchester; one daughter, Olivia Williams of Manchester; his mother, Dianne Williams of Manchester; his siblings, Cheryl Williams of Marion and Craig (Valerie) Williams of Maquoketa; two nieces, Tori and Sara Williams; and his parents-in-law, Poncho and Rita Lewin of Manchester. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Francis Williams; and one sister, Stacie Williams. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where there will be a 2 p.m. Scripture service. Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Manchester, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on June 1, 2019