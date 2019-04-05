MARLA ROSEL Bertram Marla Rosel, 94, of Bertram, earned her wings April 3, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6 in Campbell Cemetery. Arrangements with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. She is survived by her children, Shirley (Roger) Hanson, Sandy McNamara, Kirk (Kris) Rosel and Craig (Jeri) Rosel; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Judy (Bob) Fletcher. Marla was born Jan. 3, 1925, to Reed and Golda (Donner) McPhail. She was united in marriage to George Rosel on Sept. 29, 1942. Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren, fresh air and sitting in the sunshine. She also loved to dance and listen to big band music. Special thanks to her awesome and loving care givers at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon and Hospice of Mercy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Mercy. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Renee Rosel; and brothers, Bob, Daryl and Dick. Please share your memories with Marla's family at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary