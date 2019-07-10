MARLENE GRACE BATTLE (LINT) Navarre, Fla. Marlene Grace Battle (Lint) died at home in Navarre, Fla., on Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. Marlene was born July 21, 1955, in Vinton, Iowa, to Gerald and Evangeline Lint. Marlene and her husband, Robert Battle, were married for 44 years. They were true soulmates. She graduated from Shellsburg Community High School in 1973. Marlene received her bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1990 from the University of West Florida and her master's degree in elementary education from the University of South Alabama in 1995. Marlene was a devoted and innovative educator who taught for 29 years. She had a beautiful singing voice that she used to grace and bless churches and community events throughout her life. Marlene was a lifelong church member and most was recently a member of the Navarre United Methodist Church. Marlene is survived by her devoted husband, Robert; and their two daughters, Cortney married to Caton Gantt and Ashley married to Joseph Simonik. Marlene is survived by seven grandchildren, Holly, Joey, Ansley, Colson, Caton, Robbie and Kiley. She also is survived by her father, Gerald Lint Sr.; her siblings, Gerry Lint, Margaret Pappas and Jane Bartholomew; her loving and faithful dogs, Prissy, Elvis and Minnie; and Sparky the cat who stayed by her side through her illness. A memorial service will be held to honor Marlene's life at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Navarre United Methodist Church in Navarre, Fla. Expressions of love and sympathy may be viewed and placed online at www.emeraldcoastfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on July 10, 2019