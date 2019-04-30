Resources More Obituaries for Marlene Burnett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marlene Burnett

MARLENE GERTRUDE (GALLAND) BURNETT Hiawatha Marlene Gertrude (Galland) Burnett, 78, of Hiawatha, formerly of Fort Madison, passed peacefully Sunday, April 28, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice surrounded by family. Marlene was born Aug. 7, 1940, in Sciota, Ill., to Charles H. and Velma M. Blum Galland. She was a graduate of Donnellson High School in 1959 and then worked at Sheaffer Pen Co. While there she met her husband, Rodger. They were married on June 1, 1963, in Franklin. Marlene touched many lives in numerous ways. First and foremost she was a mom and always did her best to protect her kids. Her greatest gift was nurturing children, either her own or those whom she baby-sat, She truly loved every child. Marlene loved to prepare desserts to show how much she loved you, from angel food cake and pies to homemade noodles, she always made sure you were well fed. Marlene and Rodger loved to host pizza parties in their younger years, serving her famous homemade pizza everyone enjoyed. Marlene had a great sense of humor. She loved to laugh, and her smile would light up a room. Even though Alzheimer's took her words, her laughter and joy still remained. Her laugh was truly infectious. As her Alzheimer's progressed, her husband became her 24/7 caregiver. He selflessly worked to ensure that she could remain at home. He showed his love for his family through his acts of service for our mom. Marlene was also assisted by a wonderful team of nurses who provided exceptional and compassionate care. While at home, her team of nurses showed compassion beyond words. They treated our mother as though she was family. Once her need of care increased, Colonial Manor of Amana treated Marlene with compassion and dignity, and our family is forever grateful. Survivors include her husband, Rodger of Hiawatha; her four children, Karen (Ted) Meckler of Tipton, Linda Luke of Carlisle, David Burnett of Shawboro, N.C., and John (Stephanie) Burnett of Ely; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Judy Doty of Fort Madison; and a special great-niece, Kelly Nelton. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother. The funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory in Fort Madison with the Rev. Troy Weigert officiating. The family will meet with friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Kahoka City Cemetery. A memorial has been established for Colonial Manor of Amana. Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019