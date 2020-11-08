1/1
Marlene Esther Garringer
1932 - 2020
MARLENE ESTHER GARRINGER Marion Marlene Esther Garringer, 87, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home in Marion. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, conducted by Pastor Travis Borkosky. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Marlene, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Inurnment will take place at Yankee Point Cemetery near Parnell, Iowa. Marlene was born Nov. 20, 1932, in North English, Iowa, the daughter of Samuel and Laura (Schwertgefer) Newberry. She was a graduate of Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. On April 7, 1951, Marlene was united in marriage to Marvin Lyle Garringer. She worked for Rockwell Collins for many years, retiring in 1990. Marlene enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Marlene is survived and lovingly remembered by her four sons, Steve Garringer of Marion, Stan (Connie) Garringer of Cedar Rapids, Stuart (Ginger) Garringer of Cedar Rapids and Stacey Garringer of Marion; daughter, Suzanne Hamilton of East Moline, Ill.; 10 grandchildren, Matt, Lisa, Mark, Shawn, Krystal, Nina, Justin, Jennifer, Nichole and Erin; many great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Day of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Garringer; grandson, Christopher; two brothers, LaVerne and Wendall Newberry; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Garringer. Please share a memory of Marlene at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
