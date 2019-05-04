MARLENE (HOGAN) FINN Lansing Marlene Marie (Hogan) Finn of Lansing, Iowa, passed away Thursday, the 2nd of May, 2019, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. Born April 5, 1941, in Lansing, Iowa, Marlene was the daughter of the late Marlan Hogan and Sylvia (Pottratz) Hogan (Hegy). Marlene received her nursing degree from the University of Iowa, where she met her husband, Dr. William (Bill) Raymond Finn. They were married June 27, 1964, and lived in Cedar Rapids for more than 40 years, where they had two children, Kelli and Michael. She is survived by her two children, Kelli Colleen Finn of Gurnee, Ill., and Michael David Finn of Plainfield, Ill.; three grandchildren, Kathryn, Matthew and Samuel; and brother, Col. (Ret.) Michael Louis Hogan, his wife, Diane of San Antonio, and their three children, Matthew, Sarah and Lisa, all of Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and stepfather, Laurel F. Hegy. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Immaculate Conception in Lansing. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lansing Lions Club, Lansing, IA 52151. Published in The Gazette on May 4, 2019