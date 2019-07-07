Home

Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
More Obituaries for Marlene Glandorf
Marlene Glandorf Obituary
MARLENE GLANDORF Hiawatha Marlene Glandorf, 86, of Hiawatha, died peacefully Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Vinton Lutheran Home in Vinton. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Buffalo United Methodist Church, Cedar Rapids, with a luncheon to follow. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her sons, Randy (Jayne) of Cedar Rapids and Scott (Donna) Glandorf of Canton, Ga.; grandchildren, BJ (Tracy) and Joshua (Kari) Glandorf and Matthew Glandorf (Mckenzie Jones); great-grandchildren, Bryce and Caleb Glandorf and Jack, Nolan and Stella Glandorf; siblings, Judy (Rodney) Oaks and Marvin Bricker (Deb Wilson); many extended family members; and several friends. Marlene Mae Bricker was born May 22, 1933, in Williamsburg, Iowa, to Marvin and Lareta (Lewis) Bricker. She attended Williamsburg High School, graduating with only a dozen classmates. She met Harlan Glandorf in high school and they were married July 8, 1953. They raised two boys, Randy and Scott, and owned Glandorf Auction Service. Marlene's love of antiques shone through all of the auctions, estate sales and tag sales she organized. Marlene enjoyed embroidery and sewing. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Harlan. Please share your support and memories with Marlene's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019
