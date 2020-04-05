|
|
MARLENE JANE MAIRE Ankeny Marlene Jane Maire, 79, of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A private family burial will take place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, with a memorial service being planned for a later date. Marlene is survived by a brother, Carl (Carol) Esker; half-sister, Helen Seymour; children, Martin (Cindy) Maire, Joseph (Lori) Maire, Susan (Stanley) Horner and Jeffrey (Margie) Maire; and grandchildren, Jennifer (Adam) Maire, Nick (Keleigh) Maire, Rachel Horner, Eric Horner, Wyatt Maire, Alex (Kayla) Maire, Katie (Chris) Maire, Rebecca Maire, Courtney Maire and Ryan Maire. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, Paul and Beatrice Oeschger; and siblings, Joyce Murray, Patricia Oeschger and Kenneth Oeschger. Condolences and fond memories of Marlene may be shared with the Maire family on her page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020