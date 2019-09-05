Home

Marlene JoAnn Barmore

Marlene JoAnn Barmore Obituary
MARLENE JOANN BARMORE Cedar Rapids Marlene JoAnn (Aanenson) Barmore, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House, Hiawatha. Visitation will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Funeral: Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, officiated by Pastor Trish Decker. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. The full obituary can be found on the Cedar Memorial website.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
