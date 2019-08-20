|
|
MARLENE KORBEL-KLEINECK Cedar Rapids Marlene Korbel-Kleineck, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Keystone Cedars. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, where a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Certified Celebrant Amy Hart will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Marlene was born Feb. 21, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Everette and Helen (Krause) Martinson. She graduated from St. Patrick's High School and attended Mount Mercy. She married Wenceslaus John "Jim" Korbel on Oct. 12, 1957, in Marion. Jim passed away in 1974. Marlene later married John Kleineck on April 21, 1984, in Cedar Rapids. John passed away in 1990. Marlene is survived by her children, Jerry (Sally) Korbel of Brookfield, Wis., Cyndi (Rick) Korbel-Abts of Chandler, Ariz., and Madonna (Bill) Kooistra of Cedar Rapids; and stepdaughter, Jody (Kevin) Campbell of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, John (Lindsey) Korbel of Hudson, Wis., and Erin (Jake) Thomson of Durham, N.C.; stepgrandson, Jaeden Campbell of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Jim Martinson of Murrieta, Calif., Bill (Virginia) Martinson of Chapel Hill, N.C., and John (Paula) Martinson of Muscatine; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her birth mother, Helen Martinson; her parents, Everette and Rosaline Martinson; her spouses, Wenceslaus "Jim" Korbel and John Kleineck; sister, Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Schroeder, and brother-in-law, Dr. Bill Schroeder; sister-in-law, Maria Martinson; brother-in-law, Robert Marks; and sister-in-law, Agnes Marks. Marlene worked at Livingston Hearing Aid Service, CMF&Z Advertising and Life Investors. She was a member and former president of CRIABWA. She was a talented crafter. Marlene loved knitting, quilting, ceramics, painting and making porcelain dolls. She stayed active bowling, line dancing and gardening. Memorials may be directed to East Central Iowa in Cedar Rapids. Please share a memory of Marlene at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019