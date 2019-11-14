Home

Marlin Raymond Hillyer

Marlin Raymond Hillyer Obituary
MARLIN RAYMOND HILLYER Bennett Marlin Raymond Hillyer, 78, of Bennett, passed into eternity on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Private services will be held Friday, Nov. 15, at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, with the Rev. Ronald Lashmit officiating. Public graveside committal services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Inland Cemetery in Bennett. A public gathering of family and friends with potluck will be held in the Bennett American Legion Building following the graveside services. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund has been established in his honor and may be directed to Marlin's family.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
