MARLIS L. JACOBSEN Cedar Rapids Marlis L. Jacobsen, 85, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Promise House in Hiawatha. Funeral services: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Teahen Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the service. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Shellsburg. Marlis is survived by three daughters, Penny (John) Patterson of Washington, Peggy (Mitchell) Newton of Dayton, Ohio, and Julie (Tom) Farland of Cedar Rapids; sister, Betty Mathews of Walker; brother, Ken (Shirley) Kingman, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Wayne Jacobsen of Helena, Mont.; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Lee Meikle of St. Edward, Neb. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren, in 1995; her daughter, Christine, in 2014; and father- and mother-in-law, Clarence and Lola Jacobsen. Marlis was born April 16, 1934, in La Porte City to Barney and Martha Gardner Ashcraft. She was raised by her mother, Martha, and Homer Buck. She graduated from Brandon High School in 1953. On July 2, 1953, Marlis married Warren Jacobsen. Marlis enjoyed gardening and embroidery. She made baby quilts for all her grandchildren. Her biggest enjoyment was spending time with her family and special friends. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at the Promise House for their loving care they gave to Marlis and her family. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019