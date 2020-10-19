1/1
Marlyn Edward Lyons
1938 - 2020
MARLYN EDWARD LYONS Garrison Marlyn Edward Lyons, 82, of Garrison, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Ravenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Waterloo. Per his wishes, he has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 1, at the Van Horne Fire Station. Marlyn was born Oct. 2, 1938, to Earl and Ada (Klein) Lyons in Vinton, Iowa. After high school, he married Patsy Kimm Dec. 8, 1957, in Vinton, Iowa. He was a member of the Van Horne Fire Department for over 21 years, and was the president of the Iowa Fireman's Association from 1993 to 1994. He worked at Hawkeye International for 35 years. Marlyn is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patsy Lyons; children, Marlene (Dean) Haack of Vinton, Iowa, Timmy (Sherri Etscheidt) Lyons of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Annette (Bryan) Johnson of Blairstown, Iowa; grandchildren, Tiffany (Matt Stevens) Fritz of Garrison, Iowa, Kristin Ristine of Atkins, Iowa, Shana Johnson of Van Horne, Iowa, and Brandon (Luci) Johnson of Bettendorf, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Alesha, Nicole and Kassidi Brunssen, Braxstyn and soon to be baby Izabella Stevens, all of Garrison, Iowa, Hayden and Brynlee Ristine of Atkins, Iowa, Hailee Johnson, Jaxon Detling of Van Horne, Iowa, and Lauren Johnson of Bettendorf, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Van Horne Fire Station
