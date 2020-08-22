1/1
Marlyn Marie Willson
1934 - 2020
MARLYN MARIE WILLSON Marion Marlyn Marie Willson, 86, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. Iowa Cremation is handling the arrangements. Marlyn was on born May 6, 1934, on the family farm outside of Ossian, Iowa, to Edward and Emma (Holthaus) Timp. She married James Willson on Nov. 25, 1961. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and sister, Audrey Timp. Survivors include her children, Bill Willson, Jay (Chris) Willson, Emmy (Denny) Boland and Cindy (Don) Kohl; grandchildren, Zach (Amanda) Willson, Amanda (Daniel) Spencer, Gracie (Chris Modrow) Willson, Kacie Kohl, Max Boland and Courtney Boland; great-grandchildren, Joseph Spencer, Wesley and Braxton Willson, and Phoenix and Eisley Modrow; sister, Cleon Hageman; and many nieces and nephews. Marlyn enjoyed reading, word-find puzzles, crocheting and spending time with her family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
