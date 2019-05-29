MARLYN RAY MATHER Iowa City Marlyn Ray Mather, 92, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. Her memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City with the Rev. Rebecca Carver officiating. Burial will be private and will take place in Memory Gardens. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Iowa City Public Library. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Marlyn Ray Walton Mather, daughter of Wesley Ray Walton and Doris January Chambers Walton, was born March 12, 1927, in Conda, Idaho. Following the early death of her mother, Marlyn went to live with her father's parents and brothers in American Falls, Idaho. Marlyn graduated from American Falls High School in 1944, married Arnold Brawner and moved to Reno, Nev., where Arnold was stationed and where she was employed by the Air Transport Command. After Arnold was discharged from the service, they moved to Mount Vernon, Iowa, where they made their home and had four children. Marlyn continued her education at the University of Iowa and went on to teach sociology and anthropology in the Middle West. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Iowa City and the Lectionary Bible Study group. Marlyn is survived by her sons, Michael Brawner (wife Eve Reshetnik), Daniel Brawner (wife Laura Rigal) and Preston Brawner (wife Jo Schon); and by her daughter, Kathleen Brawner Worcester (husband Jonathan Worcester, grandsons Evan and Luke). Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019