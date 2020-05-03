|
|
MARLYS ANN (BROCK) BROWN Marion Marlys Ann (Brock) Brown, 80, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home in Marion. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a memorial service at this time. A celebration of Marlys' life will be planned for the public at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. Marlys was born March 18, 1940, in Independence, Iowa, the only child to Clarence and Leona Marie (Hepker) Brock. She was a 1958 graduate of Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. On July 25, 1959, Marlys was united in marriage to William "Bill" Benton Brown. In her earlier years, she worked as a receptionist for Dr. Norm Workman's dental office. Marlys embraced her role as mom and homemaker. She was a member of the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and volunteered countless hours for the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Marlys had a gift for taking anything ordinary and turning it into something beautiful. She was very crafty and talented. Marlys loved making holidays magical. Marlys loved family and Jesus. She enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marlys stayed active outdoors in her yard taking care of her flowers, plants and coi ponds. She loved the farm at Ozark and was eagerly awaiting the camping season. It was there she made actual attempts to relax. Marlys will be missed terribly by all. Even though her beautiful loving spirit has left us, she has left us with a wonderful legacy. There will be a piece of her that will live in all who loved her. We will cherish all those beautiful moments that she gave us. Marlys is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Bill Brown of Marion; son, Dave (Janet) Brown of Marion; two daughters, Julie (Bret) Knockle of Cedar Rapids and Marianne Casas of Bettendorf, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Angie) Brown, Wes (Cassie) Brown, Allison Knockle, Karlee Knockle, A.J. Casas, Miraya Casas and Marisa Casas; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials in Marlys' memory may be directed to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Please share a memory of Marlys at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020