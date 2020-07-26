1/
Marlys Ann (Brock) Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARLYS ANN (BROCK) BROWN Marion Marlys Ann (Brock) Brown, 80, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home in Marion. A celebration of Marlys' life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, where the family will greet friends from noon until the service time on Sunday. The Rev. Greg Williamson will officiate. On behalf of the family, please be mindful of social distancing guidelines, and we request you provide and wear your own face mask. Should you have a desire to participate virtually with the family during the scheduled events on Sunday, please contact any member of the family for instructions. A private family committal service will take place at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved