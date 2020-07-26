MARLYS ANN (BROCK) BROWN Marion Marlys Ann (Brock) Brown, 80, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home in Marion. A celebration of Marlys' life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, where the family will greet friends from noon until the service time on Sunday. The Rev. Greg Williamson will officiate. On behalf of the family, please be mindful of social distancing guidelines, and we request you provide and wear your own face mask. Should you have a desire to participate virtually with the family during the scheduled events on Sunday, please contact any member of the family for instructions. A private family committal service will take place at a later date.



