MARLYS LOUISE BROWN North English Marlys Louise Brown was born Feb. 6, 1929, in Iowa County, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond Robert and Dorothy (Jordan) Merck. She graduated from Thornburg High School, Drake University, Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) and Wheaton College. In her early years, she taught school in Searsboro, North English and Newton. On June 25, 1954, Marlys was united in marriage to William Robert Brown at Millersburg Methodist Church. Together they farmed west of Millersburg and moved to North English in 2003. Marlys was a former member of Cornerstone Church, Fundamental Gospel Church and, in recent years, attended Community Church near Deep River. She was active in the Cattlewomen and Cow Bells, Women's Missionary Group, Women's Missionary Sewing and helped with the county elections. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading and traveling. "She told me how to get to Heaven," was the most important thing said about her. Marlys died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo at the age of 91 years. Marlys is survived by her daughters, Christine (Kevin) Koehn of North English and Donna (Mick) Gorsch of Millersburg; seven grandchildren, Shara (Scott) Axmear, Caleb (Erin) Koehn, Jeremy (Amanda) Koehn, Amelia Koehn, Maria (Mark) Wagner, Derek (Adrienne) Gorsch and Robby (Brier) Gorsch; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, LaVerne Merck of Rochester, Minn.; a sister, Vivian Kerns of Grimes; and three sisters-in-law, Ellen Merck of Grinnell and Katie Brown and Marg (Ed) McAdam, all of Victor. She was preceded by her parents; husband; a son, Bruce; and two brothers, Arthur and Eugene Merck. Private family services will be held at the Community Church, rural Deep River. Burial will be in the Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Community Church or Compass Memorial Hospital. Powell Funeral Home in North English is caring for Marlys and her family. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020