MARSHA MCCORMICK Cedar Rapids Marsha McCormick, 83, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Friday at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Marsha was born Oct. 9, 1937, in Keystone, Iowa, the daughter of William and Arlene (Crittenden) Guider. She graduated from Keystone High School. Marsha was united in marriage to Melvin "Mel" McCormick on Jan. 24, 1959, in Van Horne, Iowa. Marsha worked many years at the Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids. She was very dedicated to therapy dog programs. Marsha and her beloved dog, Annie, shared many wags and smiles with senior home residents throughout the years. Survivors include her daughters, Julie (Steve) of Des Moines and Sheryl of Cedar Rapids; brother, Bill (Mary Jo) Guider of Vinton, Iowa; and companion, Ken Berzinski of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by parents, William and Arlene Guider; and husband, Mel McCormick. Memorials may be directed to the Marsha McCormick Fund to be distributed to an animal rescue program. Please share a memory of Marsha at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.