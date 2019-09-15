Home

MARSHA NOST Cedar Rapids Marsha Nost, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at West Ridge Care Center. Services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will take place Monday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chapel of Memories Stateroom. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include daughter, Mary (John) Hale; nephew, Lyle (Soy) Hammond; and stepchildren, Joe Karasek, Tami (Darryl) Hill, Robyn (Steve) Krichen and Brett Karasek. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Eric; sister, Betty; and husband. Gregory. Marsha was born April 26, 1944, to John and Lila Renzman. She grew up in Postville, Iowa, and graduated from Postville High School. She started her career and family in Cedar Rapids. She worked for Rockwell Collins for 34 years. She enjoyed gardening, hanging out with friends on "the hill," cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes and taking money from the slot machines at Meskwaki. She will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial donations may be directed to Hills and Dales Childcare Center and Preschool in Dubuque, Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
