MARTHA BETH TROUSDALE Cedar Rapids Martha Beth Trousdale, 90, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids. Per Martha's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Martha was born Feb. 5, 1929, in Pennsylvania, the daughter of Homer and Mildred (North) Peffer. She married Calvin "Lefty" Trousdale on Jan. 27, 1980, in Las Vegas. She worked in Quality Control at Cryovac before retiring in 1999. Martha enjoyed her dogs and bowling. Survivors include her sister, Nioma (Bruce) Gearhart, of Dillsburg, Pa.; four nephews, Gregory, Dennis, Jeffrey and Bruce Eric; step-daughter, Julie Ellis and her two daughters of Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Mildred Peffer; husband, Calvin "Lefty" Trousdale; and brother, Kenny Peffer. Please share a memory of Martha at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019