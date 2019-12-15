Home

Martha Ellen (Robbins) Marrah

MARTHA ELLEN (ROBBINS) MARRAH Elkader Martha Ellen (Robbins) Marrah, 67, of DeLand, Fla., and formerly of Elkader, passed away peacefully Dec. 9, 2019, at home in DeLand. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader, and one hour before service time at the church on Saturday, Dec. 21. Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Peace United Church of Christ, Elkader, with the Rev. Jon Haack officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elkader is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
