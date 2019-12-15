|
|
MARTHA ELLEN (ROBBINS) MARRAH Elkader Martha Ellen (Robbins) Marrah, 67, of DeLand, Fla., and formerly of Elkader, passed away peacefully Dec. 9, 2019, at home in DeLand. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader, and one hour before service time at the church on Saturday, Dec. 21. Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Peace United Church of Christ, Elkader, with the Rev. Jon Haack officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elkader is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019