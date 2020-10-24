1/1
Martha Jean (Tenley) Becker
MARTHA JEAN (TENLEY) BECKER Tipton Martha Jean (Tenley) Becker, 69, of Tipton, passed suddenly, but peacefully, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her home. In memory of Martha, all services will be on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. and a Celebration of Life service from 11 a.m. to noon will be held at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, immediately followed by a graveside service at Red Oak Grove Cemetery, Tipton. A memorial fund has been established in Martha's name. Family asks that all cards and memorials be mailed to 703 Lemon St., Tipton, IA 52772. You are invited to read her full obituary and share online condolences at www.fryfuneralhome.com

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

