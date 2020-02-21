Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha L. Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha L. Morris Obituary
MARTHA L. MORRIS Hiawatha Martha L. Morris, 91, of Hiawatha, formerly of Center Point, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center. A private service will be at a later date. Martha was born April 30, 1928, the daughter of Albert and Bessie (Barker) Schatzle. She graduated from Alburnett High School. Martha was married to John Morris in 1946. She is survived by her sons, Douglas (Nancy) Morris, Jerry (Helen) Morris and Larry (Ann) Morris; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in the death by her husband, parents, sisters and brothers. A special thank-you to the staff at the Hiawatha Care Center for their loving care and support. Memorials may be sent to the Hospice of Mercy.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -