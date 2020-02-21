|
MARTHA L. MORRIS Hiawatha Martha L. Morris, 91, of Hiawatha, formerly of Center Point, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center. A private service will be at a later date. Martha was born April 30, 1928, the daughter of Albert and Bessie (Barker) Schatzle. She graduated from Alburnett High School. Martha was married to John Morris in 1946. She is survived by her sons, Douglas (Nancy) Morris, Jerry (Helen) Morris and Larry (Ann) Morris; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in the death by her husband, parents, sisters and brothers. A special thank-you to the staff at the Hiawatha Care Center for their loving care and support. Memorials may be sent to the Hospice of Mercy.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020