MARTHA LOU "MARTY" LAWSON Earlville Martha Lou "Marty" Lawson, 76, of Earlville, Iowa, formerly of Manchester, died after a long illness on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Martha spent her life loving and caring for others. Born on Aug. 21, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, to Clifford and Agnes (Stepanek) Lawson, Martha was raised in Dundee. She graduated from Manchester High School and attended nurse training at Allen College of Nursing. Martha began her nursing career at the University of Iowa as one of the first kidney dialysis nurses of the time. She was instrumental in the development and beginning of The Rocky Mountain Kidney Foundation of Denver, Colo. She married Michael Blanford, and they later divorced. Martha obtained her real estate agent/broker license and provided sales and consulting services for many years in Denver, where she was also an active community member serving on numerous housing development advisory boards. In 1996, Martha returned to the Manchester area and continued her real estate business through F&G Reality in Manchester. In 2017, she moved to Nottingham Apartments in Earlville. Martha enjoyed gathering and vacationing with family and friends, art, antiquing, cooking, fishing, playing cards, planning, dreaming and problem solving. Martha was a lover of animals and children. She enjoyed being a member of Questers for many years. She was the first to always lend a helping hand to anyone who asked. She was a gentle soul who loved her family and many friends. It is this spirit that will live in the hearts and minds of all who knew her, and she will not be forgotten. Martha is survived by her older brother, Clifford (Luella) Lawson of Dundee; younger brothers, Charles (Angi) Lawson of Garnavillo, David (Sandy) Lawson of Manchester and Donald (Linda) Lawson of Delhi; younger sister, Mary (Stan) Pfoff of Mount Vernon; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; one great-nephew, Ronald Lawson; and one great-niece, Bethany Lawson. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Private family inurnment: Forestville Cemetery in rural Dundee, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019
