MARTIN "MARTY" DALE DAVIS Cedar Rapids Martin "Marty" Dale Davis, 77, went to his heavenly home suddenly on Jan. 6, 2020, with his children and grand-children by his side after a valiant battle with multiple health issues, none of which caused his death. Martin was born to Dale and Darlene (Huston) Davis in Cedar Rapids on Sept. 23, 1942. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1961 and joined the Navy later that year. He was stationed on the USS Archerfish from 1961 to 1964. He was known as "Bilge Valve." Marty is survived by children, Monty (Deana) of Cedar Rapids and Kirk (Amy) of Newhall; their mother, Shirley; grandchildren, Micah, Maci, Shandra (Damien), Kalli, Hunter, Chance and Ryder; two great-grandchildren, Carson and Roman; and a brother, Larry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Darlene. Marty was cremated immediately after his death. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at CFMC, 1027 Ninth St. SW, Cedar Rapids. Pastor Kip will officiate.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020