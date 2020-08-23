1/1
Martin E. Holten
MARTIN E. HOLTEN Cedar Rapids Martin E. Holten, 81, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required. A private family memorial service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, and inurnment with military rites will be held in the Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum. Survivors include his son, Wade of Cedar Rapids; son-in-law, Steve Wenger of Marion; grandchildren, Steven, Ariel, Ray, Tiana and Gwyn; great-granddaughter, Kylie; sister, Marie (David) Frana of Decorah; sister-in-laws, Lisa (Joe) Klegseth of Decorah and Jan Holten of Cedar Rapids; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Alma; parent-in-laws, Ray and Dagmar Daniels; wife, Lorna; daughter, Lori Holten-Wenger; two brothers, Howard and Eldon (Kate) Holten; and brother-in-law, Neil Daniels. Martin Elmer Holten was born May 26, 1939, in Calmar, Iowa, the son of Martin H. and Alma (Hoff) Holten. Martin was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Navy. On Dec. 12, 1962, he married Lorna May Daniels in Decorah, Iowa. Martin worked for the U.S. Postal Service for many years until retiring. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and enjoyed bluegrass music. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
August 23, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE



A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
