Martin Hotlen

MARTIN E. HOLTEN Cedar Rapids Martin E. Holten: public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required. Private memorial service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with inurnment in the Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.