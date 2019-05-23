MARTIN JOSEPH TUMEY Hopkinton Martin Joseph Tumey, 67, of Hopkinton, died at home on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born in Monticello on February 29, 1952, to Leslie and Rosemary Tumey. Following his graduation from Maquoketa Valley High School in 1970, he farmed with his brother Terry for 45 years. Marty also drove a bus for the Maquoketa Valley school district for more than 30 years. Marty will be remembered for his generosity, humor and good nature. He was an exceedingly kind son, brother, uncle and great-uncle, who will be greatly missed by his family and his community. Marty is survived by his siblings, Karen and Don Cook, Terry and Rose Tumey, Margo and Monte Ahrendsen and Trudy Wright. He is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews, their spouses, and 15 great-nieces and -nephews. Marty is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Rosemary Tumey; as well as his nephews, Michael Tumey and Stephen Cook. You may make a donation in his memory to Catholic Charities or Maquoketa Valley Dollars for Scholars. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan and for one hour the following morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the funeral Mass. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the same location. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Ryan, Iowa. Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2019